Continued calls to avoid opioids for treatment of neck and back pain

A new study says opioids should not be prescribed to treat acute neck and lower-back pain.



The Australian study, published in The Lancet medical journal earlier this week, found patients given opioid tablets had the same level of pain after six weeks compared to those given a placebo.



Toronto pain specialist Dr. Hance Clarke says the findings reflect the way muscular pain in the neck and lower back is increasingly treated in Canada.



Clarke says keeping people moving and using medications such as ibuprofen or muscle relaxants should be recommended instead of opioids for muscle pain.



But Clarke emphasizes that opioids do have a role in managing other types of acute, severe pain.



He says opioids are often needed for short-term use after surgery, a bone fracture or for end-of-life care.