Contract rules disregarded in costly development of ArriveCan: audit

Auditor general Karen Hogan says the government failed to properly manage the costly development of the much-maligned ArriveCan app.

She says in a newly released report that Ottawa disregarded its own policies and drove up the cost of the project by relying on external contractors.

Hogan estimates the app cost roughly $59.5 million, but the management of the project was so poor that it's impossible to know the final amount for sure.

More coming.