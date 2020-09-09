Contract talks get underway today between Ford and Unifor
Talks are set to get underway today between Ford and Unifor.
The autoworkers union announcing yesterday that formal negotiations with Ford will pave the way for talks with GM and Fiat Chrysler.
President Jerry Dias says Unifor will be asking for product commitments including electric vehicles to be built at Ford's assembly plant in Oakville.
Workers will be in a legal strike position September 21st.
-
Karl Dockstader, Criminally-Charged Journalist & Co-Host of One Dish, One Mic, Heard Sundays at 10A on CKTBSee omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Karl Dockstader, Criminally-Charged Journalist & Co-Host of One Dish, One Mic, Heard Sundays at 10A on CKTBSee omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Greg David TV eh.com - What shows are hitting the airwaves this yearwww.tv-eh.com See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.