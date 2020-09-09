iHeartRadio
Contract talks get underway today between Ford and Unifor

The autoworkers union announcing yesterday that formal negotiations with Ford will pave the way for talks with GM and Fiat Chrysler.

President Jerry Dias says Unifor will be asking for product commitments including electric vehicles to be built at Ford's assembly plant in Oakville.

Workers will be in a legal strike position September 21st.

