Contractor chosen for Merritton Centennial Arena upgrades

A contractor has been chosen for the Merritton Centennial Arena upgrades.

St. Catharines City council approved awarding the almost $2 million project to Schilthuis Construction.

The hope is to start work this month and have it completed by October while the arena is being underutilized due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

The work includes replacing the humidification system, the lighting and sprinkler systems, and the floor and boards.

Some accessibility features will also be added during the construction.