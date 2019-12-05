Contractor chosen for two major 2021 Canada Summer Games projects
A contractor from the GTA has been awarded the contract to build two major projects for the 2021 Canada Summer Games.
Aquicon Construction will immediately begin working on the multi-sport Canada Games Park near Brock University.
They will also be responsible for the work at the Henley Rowing Centre in Port Dalhousie.
The firm has done work in Niagara before, building the Gale Centre and MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls and the Vale Health and Wellness Centre in Port Colborne.
The Canada Summer Games will draw hundreds of athletes to Niagara in August of 2021 to compete in everything from swimming to gymnastics to rowing.
