Controlled burn a success at Malcolmson Eco-Park

As we get closer to earth day the he City of St. Catharines and the Friends of Malcolmson Eco-Park are working on the health of the park in the north end.

A controlled burn took place today to promote the growth of grasses that naturally belong there.

llyse Norton is a Development Horticultural Technician with the city, "the biggest thing for us was the reduction of invasive species, we have a lot of sumac, buckthorn, and poplar that grow in that area."

Norton adds that the burning also allows the ground to warm up quicker for the plants that come later in the season.

The burn was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Crews are still at the park to watch for any hot spots that may pop up but residents can go back to using the park as usual.

