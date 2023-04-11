Controlled burn at Malcolmson Eco-Park moved to tomorrow
A controlled burn at a St. Catharines park has been rescheduled to tomorrow.
The City of St. Catharines and the Friends of Malcolmson Eco-Park were planning to hold their semi-annual controlled burn today but have moved it to tomorrow at 8 a.m.
The park will be closed for about six hours for the duration of the initiative, and access to the parking lot will be blocked.
Officials say the purpose of the burn is to promote the growth of grasses that naturally belong by adding much-needed nutrients from the ash.
Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley discusses his State of the Region address
Niagara's Regional Chair issued the 'State of the Region' address today at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.
Jim Bradley telling the crowd the challenges the Region is facing and plans to move forward.
