Conversion therapy legislation could receive royal assent today

Legislation banning conversion therapy in Canada is expected to receive royal assent as early as today.



After minimal debate, the Senate gave speedy approval yesterday to fast-track Bill C-4 through all stages of the legislative process and deem it passed.



The bill makes it a criminal offence to force a person to undergo the traumatizing practice of ``conversion therapy'' aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.



Some Conservative M-Ps sat stone-faced last week while other colleagues celebrated the swift passage of the new bill through the Commons.



More than half of the 119 Conservative MPs voted against a similar bill last June.



That bill eventually died when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an election in August.



The new bill goes further than the original, banning conversion therapy for consenting adults, as well as for children and non-consenting adults.