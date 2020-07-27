Cops bust Brampton bash

We are getting details about a massive weekend house party in Brampton.

Bylaw officers and police busting the bash, where there were at least 200 people in attendance.

Brampton is in Peel Region which remains under Stage 2 of the province's reopening strategy and that means gatherings are restricted to no more than 10 people.

A neighbour has told CP24, it appears the organizor of the party tried to get it under wraps

The neighbour says there were people watching to make sure no one filmed the gathering and there were barriers above the backyard fence so no one could see inside.

But it was the parked cars all over the yard, that gave it away.

It took police about an hour to get everyone to go home.

The homeowner has been charged under the Emergency and Civil Protection Act.

It wasn't the only party in Brampton on Saturday and Mayor Patrick Brown is furious calling it grossly irresponsible.