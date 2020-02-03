Coronavirus cases in Canada remain consistent from last week at four

Ontario's top public health officials are updating the public on the coronavirus.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, says all four of Canadian patients diagnosed with the virus are recovering at home and doing well.

Williams says they are still unsure when a plane carrying 200 people who want to leave Wuhan, China -- the epicentre of the outbreak-- will arrive on Canadian soil.

The federal government has a plan to bring Canadians from China to CFB Trenton, ON to be in isolation for two weeks.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed that Canada's number of coronavirus cases still sits at four, with three in Toronto, and one in the London area.

Yaffe says 108 tests have been conducted and 26 test results are pending.

There are ten cases in the U.S.