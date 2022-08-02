Correctional Service Canada planning to expand needle exchange programs

Government officials say Correctional Service Canada is planning to expand its needle exchange programs beyond the nine institutions where they are currently offered.



A director general from the agency told the International AIDS Conference in Montreal this weekend that a number of institutions have been identified for the expansion.



The agency says 53 inmates were actively using the programs in mid-June, and 277 people had been approved to participate over the last four years.



Meanwhile, Canada's first safe injection site within a prison has had 55 participants so far and has seen more than 1,500 visits since 2019.



Advocates say the participant numbers seem low and they suspect that's because security personnel are involved in approving participation, unlike for similar programs in other countries.



Officials say that the needle exchange programs and other health interventions have led to decreases in both H-I-V and hepatitis C infections among inmates.