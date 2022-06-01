Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

Bill Cosby is again facing sex abuse allegations in court as a civil trial begins in California.

Opening statements are Wednesday in the trial stemming from the lawsuit of 64-year-old Judy Huth, who alleges Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16 years old.

Huth's attorneys will outline the evidence they plan to present, which includes the testimony of Huth.

Cosby's attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasize that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the plaintiffs.

Cosby's representatives say the comedian is not likely to attend the trial because glaucoma has left him blind.