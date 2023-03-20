Cost of dumping garbage and soil at Niagara's waste disposal centres going up

The cost of getting rid of your garbage at Niagara's waste disposals centres is going up.

As of April 1, 2023, there will be new fees, that officials say 'reflect the true cost' of managing materials.

The cost of getting rid of 50 kg of garbage, construction and demolition material has gone from $120/tonne to $122.50/tonne.

Getting rid of shingles (residential and commercial) changes from $75/tonne to $80/tonne.

Dumping clean soil goes from $30/load to $39/load, while contaminated soil goes up from $35/tonne to $39/tonne.

The Fort Erie Bridge Street Waste and Recycling Drop-Off Depot does not accept clean or contaminated soil.

Residents are encouraged to separate all recyclable material to reduce waste going to landfill. Separating out recyclables can also save residents on disposal fees.