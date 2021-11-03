Cost of milk expected to jump in Canada in 2022

It looks like the price of milk in Canada will jump in the new year.

The Canadian Dairy Commission has recommended an 8.4% jump in milk prices, and if approved will take effect February 1st, 2022.

The commission is blaming the price increase on the costs of feed, energy and fertilizer, causing farmer's profits to fall below the cost of production.

Director of Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, Sylvain Charlebois tells CKTB's Tom McConnell that means the price we pay for milk in grocery stores could increase as much as 10%.

He also says prices for dairy products like butter, cheese and yogurt could jump as much as 15%.