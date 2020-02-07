Cost to cancel Hamilton LRT coming in spring: Metrolinx
The province's regional transit agency says it is working to determine the final cost to cancel Hamilton's light rail project and will make the figures public this spring.
A Metrolinx spokeswoman says the agency is currently working to close out remaining project contracts and expects to finish the process in the coming months.
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government cancelled the transit project in December, saying costs had jumped from $1 billion to $5.5 billion.
The move has angered community members and opposition politicians who have demanded the province release details about the cost escalation and the price of scrapping the project.
Metrolinx has previously said it spent $186 million on planning and developing the line, including $80 million to purchase 60 properties.
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney defended the cancelation earlier this week, saying instead the province will commit $1 billion to other transit projects in the city.
-
4PM FEB 7TH
Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story
Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake
-
3PM FEB 7TH
Happy John Williams Day!
Seniority vs. pick of the list
-
2PM FEB 7TH
Intro – Brian Lilley,
Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?
Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?