Costs are going up for various waste services in Niagara.
Regional Council approved a number of changes to landfill tipping fees and and container prices.
The following changes take effect April 1st.
Landfill tipping fees will be changing in the following areas:
- Garbage, construction and demolition material
For waste up to 50 kg, the fee is changing from $5 minimum fee to $7
The fee for 50 kg and above is changing from $117/tonne to $120/tonne
- Residential and commercial concrete and asphalt
Changing from $10/tonne to $25/tonne
- Commercial clean soil
Changing from $20/load to $30/load
- Commercial containinated soil
Changing from $30/tonne to $35/tonne
Container prices will be changing as outlined below:
- Blue/Grey boxes changing from $6 to $7
- Blue/Grey Carts changing from $69 to $87
- 32 Gallon Green Carts changing from $50 to $55
- 64 Gallon Green Carts changing from $69 to $118
- Backyard Composter changing from $21 to $41
For more information visit https://www.niagararegion.ca/waste/default.aspx
