Costs are going up for various waste services in Niagara.

Regional Council approved a number of changes to landfill tipping fees and and container prices.

The following changes take effect April 1st.

Landfill tipping fees will be changing in the following areas:

- Garbage, construction and demolition material

For waste up to 50 kg, the fee is changing from $5 minimum fee to $7

The fee for 50 kg and above is changing from $117/tonne to $120/tonne



- Residential and commercial concrete and asphalt

Changing from $10/tonne to $25/tonne

- Commercial clean soil

Changing from $20/load to $30/load

- Commercial containinated soil

Changing from $30/tonne to $35/tonne

Container prices will be changing as outlined below:

- Blue/Grey boxes changing from $6 to $7

- Blue/Grey Carts changing from $69 to $87

- 32 Gallon Green Carts changing from $50 to $55

- 64 Gallon Green Carts changing from $69 to $118

- Backyard Composter changing from $21 to $41

For more information visit https://www.niagararegion.ca/waste/default.aspx