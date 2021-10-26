Costumed kids can get a free trip on Voyage to the Falls this weekend
Kids in costume can take a boat tour of Niagara Falls for free this weekend.
Niagara City Cruises is offering free passage on the Voyage to the Falls attraction to anyone 12 and under who is dressed up in a Halloween costume this Saturday and Sunday.
The children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets can be bought on-site for $31.25 CAD plus HST.
The cruises sail every 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Costumed kids and their adult chaperones should go to the Niagara City Cruises Main Ticket plaza to get their ride. All guests over the age of 2 must wear a face mask.
