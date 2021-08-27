Council approves mandatory vaccine policy for Niagara Region staff and councillors

All Niagara Region employees will need to be fully vaccined against COVID-19.

Regional council approved a motion stating staff who cannot provide proof of full vaccination will be required to be regularly tested.

Exceptions will be made based on medical and human rights grounds, but those staff members will also be required to undergo regular testing.

The policy is expected to come into effect by mid-September.

Council also voted to apply the policy to council members who wish to attend in-person meetings, conduct business at regional facilities, or attend official events as a councillor.

A motion also passed calling on the provincial and federal governments to create a universal proof-of-vaccination certificate program.