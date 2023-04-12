Councillor in Ontario's largest municipality without a legal weed shop says it's time for a change

Ontario's largest municipality without any legal cannabis retail stores is set to reconsider its prohibition today.

Mississauga was one of dozens of municipalities to bar retail cannabis stores from their communities when legalization came into effect in 2018.

Now, four and a half years later, city councillors are set to discuss a motion from Councillor Dipika Damerla to lift the ban, as illegal stores have proliferated.

She says the choice is no longer between no stores and legal stores, it's between illegal stores or legal stores.

A city staff report says that according to the Ontario Cannabis Store, Mississauga is disproportionately served by the illegal market.

Police have been unable to stop the illegal operators, but the city is preventing legal operators from setting up shop -- a situation Damerla says is untenable.

A National Research Council of Canada study found ``great inconsistency'' in the amount of THC in illegal cannabis edibles and ``dangerously high levels of pesticides.''

As well, the study found that illegal products often have brightly coloured packaging that would appeal to children.