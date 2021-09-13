Councillors returning to St. Catharines City Hall as meetings move to hybrid model tonight

Some councillors will be returning to the horseshoe tonight as St. Catharines council moves to a hybrid model.

The change will allow councillors to return to city hall while members of the public can still make their voices heard through remote participation.

Some staff members will also continue virtually attending the meeting as capacity limits will remain in place for council chambers.

The last time a St. Catharines council meeting was held in-person within council chambers was back on March 9, 2020, though there was one hybrid meeting held at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre last November.

Previously, Mayor Walter Sendzik confirmed all members of council have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

St. Catharines city staff are also working on a vaccination policy that would apply to all city employees, volunteers, and councillors.

Tonight's council meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.