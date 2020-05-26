Counselling at Pathstone is moving to virtual platform

Pathstone Mental Health is launching a new video counselling program

In an effort to innovate, during the pandemic, the agency is moving ahead with a virtual platform clients can use that will provide confidential mental health therapy sessions.

Doxy.me offers sessions, live chat features and a virtual waiting room

Pathstone CEO Shaun Baylis says "as an organization, the video counselling platform will serve our families well in a variety of ways. Families who lack reliable transportation, don't need to leave their home to meet one-on-one with a Pathstone therapist. Inclement weather won't result in cancelled appointments and situations like COVID-19 will no longer get in the way of effective mental health therapy."