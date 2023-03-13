Counting Crows and Darius Rucker visit Niagara Falls this summer
The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino has added a pair of shows this summer.
On June 28th Counting Crows will visit Niagara Falls alongside Dashboard Confessional.
Then on August 3rd Darius Rucker along with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors play the new facility.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 15th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Clare Cameron - Owner of Township Niagara
Bryan Rose - Exec. Dir, Community Foundation
-
-