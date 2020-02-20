County music singer cancels stop in St. Catharines due to 'unforeseen health concerns'

A county music singer is cancelling an appearance at the Meridian Centre due to unforeseen health concerns.

Chad Brownlee was scheduled to stop in the Garden City for his 'Forever's Gotta Start Somewhere Tour' on March 27th.

He is cancelling several stops in Ontario through March and April and apologizes for any inconvenience while asking for everyone's patience and understanding.

Meridian Centre officials have confirmed tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

