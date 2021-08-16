Couple jumps to safety after float plane hits canoe upon landing in Ontario lake
Police say a couple is unhurt after a float plane hit their canoe on a lake in central Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say the pair were out canoeing Sunday on Six Mile Lake in Muskoka around 2:30 p.m. when they had to jump to safety.
The force says a small float plane came in to land in a bay and struck the canoe as it made contact with the water, damaging the boat badly.
Police say others nearby, including the pilot, helped them to safety.
The OPP say their local marine unit is investigating the incident alongside Transport Canada.
They say no charges have been laid at this point.
