Court injunction served to protesters at rail line in Hamilton
Hamilton police say a court injunction has been served to protesters who have set up a blockade on a popular commuter rail line.
But Constable Jerome Stewart won't say whether police are prepared to enforce the injunction.
Stewart says the force is monitoring the situation and focused on maintaining a peaceful environment.
The latest protest, which is affecting GO Train service, comes just a day after police dismantled a blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ontario.
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way