Court injunction served to protesters at rail line in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a court injunction has been served to protesters who have set up a blockade on a popular commuter rail line.

But Constable Jerome Stewart won't say whether police are prepared to enforce the injunction.

Stewart says the force is monitoring the situation and focused on maintaining a peaceful environment.

The latest protest, which is affecting GO Train service, comes just a day after police dismantled a blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ontario.