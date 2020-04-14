COVID-19 | 12 residents of Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls have died

A total of 12 residents of Lundy Manor have passed away from causes related to COVID-19.

Yesterday, Oxford Living, the company that owns the retirement home, confirmed the deaths of two more residents, bringing the total to 12.

Additionally, 22 more residents and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

All residents and staff of the facility have now been tested.

In a conversation with CKTB's Tom McConnell, Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates told us about two separate couples who died within a few days of each other.

A total of five Niagara health care facilities currently have outbreaks of COVID-19.

It was six, but this morning we found out Rapelje Lodge in Welland is no longer experiencing and outbreak.

