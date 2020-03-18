COVID-19 | 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

iHeartRadio
22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario Health officials are reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

That brings the total number of cases in Ontario to 212.

So far, none of these new cases are in Niagara.

However, no information is given for three of the new cases.

Two of the new cases are in Hamilton, and both are travel-related.

Halton has three new cases, they are also all travel-related.

All new patients are in self-isolation.

