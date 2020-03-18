COVID-19 | 4th case in Niagara

Ontario health officials have confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 in Niagara.

A 58 year old man contracted the virus while travelling.

He is the person that gave COVID-19 to the first Niagara patient we announced last week.

The 58 year old has recovered, but is waiting at home in self-isolation for confirmation that he is no longer infectious.

According to Niagara Region Public Health, the 58 year old man experienced a very mild illness with only one day of symptoms, and therefore did not suspect he had COVID-19.

It was only through the investigation of the elderly family member that they were tested and found positive for COVID-19.