COVID-19 | Air Canada will scale back, Porter will close until June 1st
Air Canada is the latest airline to announce temporary suspensions of some flights.
The airline joins WestJet and Air Transat and will gradually suspend the majority of international and transborder flights by March 31st.
It says it will continue domestic flights but notes the number of airports will be reduced to 40 from 62 during April.
Toronto based Porter Airlines however, has announced its cancelling flights on all its 29 planes at the close of operations Friday and will not resume service until June 1st.
-
5PM
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
5PM MAR 19TH
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
4PM
NDP MPP, Wayne Gates, Niagara Falls
Derek McNally, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive for Niagara Health.
Harvest Barn, Chrissy Sacco, 40 years supporting the community – continuing to do so, delivery, salad bar changes, Wants to say thank you to staff.