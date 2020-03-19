COVID-19 | Air Canada will scale back, Porter will close until June 1st

Air Canada is the latest airline to announce temporary suspensions of some flights.

The airline joins WestJet and Air Transat and will gradually suspend the majority of international and transborder flights by March 31st.

It says it will continue domestic flights but notes the number of airports will be reduced to 40 from 62 during April.

Toronto based Porter Airlines however, has announced its cancelling flights on all its 29 planes at the close of operations Friday and will not resume service until June 1st.

