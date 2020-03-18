COVID-19 | Air Transat flights grinding to a halt

Air Transat has become the latest Canadian airline to announce it is suspending flights to most destinations in Europe and the U.S.

The company says sales for departures are suspended immediately until April 30th, however, it will still offer repatriation flights during the next two weeks to bring Transat customers back to their home country.

Transat says a date for a full halt to its operations will be announced soon.

Sales of tickets to and from the Caribbean and Mexico have been halted but flights will continue for a few more days to bring Canadians home.

