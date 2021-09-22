COVID-19 assessment centre reopens at St. Catharines hospital

A COVID-19 drive through assessment centre has reopened in St. Catharines.

Niagara Health reopened the centre at the St. Catharines hospital in addition to the assessment centre at the Niagara Falls hospital.

Both centres are open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily.

People who need to get a COVID-19 test must make an appointment online or by calling 905-378-4647 ext. 42819.

Niagara Health officials ask appointments only be made by people experiencing symptoms, people who have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, people living or working in a setting with a COVID-19 outbreak, or anyone eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative from the Ministry of Health or Long-Term Care.

The St. Catharines assessment centre's entrance is off First Street Louth behind the Walker Family Cancer Centre. People being tested should not go to the main entrance or through the Emergency Department.