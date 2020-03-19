COVID -19 | Automotive factories closing, but could convert to producing medical supplies

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to grow, we are getting word of more closures in an effort to stop its spread.

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have agreed to close all North American factories due to workers fears.

Ford will shut down its plants tonight while GM says it will be a systematic orderly suspension of production through to the end of the month.

Word is Fiat Chrysler is planning the same move, and Honda will temporarily close its North American factories for about one week starting Monday

However, Tesla, GM and Ford have offered to repurpose some of their factories to make medical ventilators for COVID -19 patients.

Other factories around the world, have switched production to make medical masks and santizers to address the current global shortages of the products.