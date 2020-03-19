COVID-19 | Beer Store hours changing today

The Beer Store will be reducing store hours and will no longer be accepting returned empty containers for the next two weeks.

According to a news release issued yesterday, the company made the changes in order to “protect employees and customers” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement the Beer Store says “As we continue to closely monitor COVID-19, the Beer Store will reduce store hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, as of March 19. Sunday hours remain unchanged."

Officials also say it is possible there may be times when they have to limit the number of customers in their stores.

The company adds they will still be operating their Beer Xpress home delivery and in-store pick up at select stores.