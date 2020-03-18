COVID -19 | Big three working to protect workers from coronavirus

Detroit's big three automakers have agreed to partial factory shutdowns, deep cleaning of equipment and longer periods between shifts to head off union demands for U.S. plant closures due to the outbreak.

The agreements came last night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

The companies also agreed to “extensive plans” to avoid union members coming in contact with one another.

Meantime, on this side of the border, Unifor posting on its website, that it has formed a joint task force including FCA Canada, Ford of Canada, and General Motors of Canada to implement enhanced protections for manufacturing and warehouse employees at all three companies during the current COVID-19 situation.

The task force members are working on additional safety practices and actions including break and cleaning schedules, health and safety education, health screening, food service and any other areas designed to improve protections for employees.

