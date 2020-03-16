COVID-19 | Brock U students attend off campus street party



Despite health officials asking all of us to practice 'social distancing' to prevent the spread of the outbreak, some Brock University students still attended the annual St. Paddy's Day street party in St. Catharines.

But the crowds on Jacobsen Avenue weren't as large as in years past.

NRP did not report any major problems.

Police, firefighters and Brock University officials went door to door last week, reminding students to be good neighbours.