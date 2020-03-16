COVID-19 | Brock U students attend off campus street party
Despite health officials asking all of us to practice 'social distancing' to prevent the spread of the outbreak, some Brock University students still attended the annual St. Paddy's Day street party in St. Catharines.
But the crowds on Jacobsen Avenue weren't as large as in years past.
NRP did not report any major problems.
Police, firefighters and Brock University officials went door to door last week, reminding students to be good neighbours.
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health