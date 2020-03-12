COVID-19 | Brock University prohibiting all student, faculty, and staff travel outside Canada

Brock University is reacting to the spread of COVID-19.

Although Niagara still has no confirmed cases, the University is taking precautions.

In response, Brock is prohibiting all student, faculty and staff travel outside Canada that is not vital to academics.

This includes things such as attending or presenting at academic conferences, meeting colleagues and collaborators, and attending professional development events and classes.

Brock is also cancelling events including March Break tours and Spring Open Houses, events organized or hosted by Brock on campus or in other locations, and events organized or hosted on campus by third parties.

They say they are doing their best to ensure the academic semester is not at risk.

