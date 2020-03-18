COVID-19 | Canada and U.S. expected to announce travel ban
The Niagara Region's tourist sector is about to get hit with a huge blow.
According to a government official, Canada and the U.S. are in talks to put a mutual travel ban in place at the border.
An anonymous source telling The Associated Press the two countries will ban all non essential travel.
The source say the move, which comes with major ramifications, could come as early as today.
The AP reporting trade will continue but tourists will be banned from crossing the border.
