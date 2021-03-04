iHeartRadio
COVID-19 case at Fort Erie school

An individual at a Fort Erie school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff and students who had contact with the person at Peace Bridge Public School are being contacted and asked to self isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.

Earlier today, we learned of four additional cases at Quaker Road Public School in Welland. There are now six positive cases at that school.

