COVID-19 case at Grimsby school

The Niagara Catholic District School Board is reporting that an individual at a Grimsby school has tested positive for COVID.

Impacted students and staff members are being contacted after the case was identified at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School.

The board says the person was infectious while attending school, and they are in self-isolation.

The principal of St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them.

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School staff are working with Niagara Region Public Health and will comply with all requirements.