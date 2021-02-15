COVID-19 case at Niagara Falls school
A COVID-19 case has been identified at a French Immersion school in Niagara Falls.
An individual at Prince Philip French Immersion Public School has tested positive for the virus.
Students and staff who had close contact with the individual are being contacted and told to stay home and self-isolate.
Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.
A Public Health Inspector and a Public Health Nurse from NRPH will visit the school to complete a comprehensive assessment.
