COVID-19 case at Niagara Falls school
An individual at Orchard Park Public School in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.
For privacy reasons, the identity of the individual will not be shared.
As part of COVID-19 case management and infection control protocol, students and staff who had close contact with the individual have been contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.
Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.
