COVID-19 case at Niagara Falls school

The Niagara Catholic School Board says an individual at a school in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID.

While students are learning online, teachers and some school staff are still physically inside the buildings.

An individual at St. Mary Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID-19, but officials say due to the very small number of people in the building, there is no risk of exposure through the school.

This person is currently in self-isolation.

Any individuals who were in the building at the same time as this individual have been advised to self-monitor for any symptoms and to immediately self-isolate and be tested if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.