iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

COVID-19 case at school in Niagara Falls

prince phillip

An individual at Prince Philip French Immersion Public School in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Students and staff who had close contact with the individual have been contacted and told to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required. 

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Minister Lisa MacLeod & Premier Doug Ford - Provincial announcement in Niagara Falls this aft

    Premier Doug Ford is in Niagara today for an announcement. Ford will be touring the region with Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and West Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff. MacLeod says the trio will be in Niagara Falls for a 1 p.m. announcement. "We want to make sure that we're here to support you and signal that Ontario is not only open for business, but at the right time, we're going to be open for visitors too. She did not go into further details on what the announcement may entail.
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 29

    Hirji ‘worried’ about potential COVID super-spreader event on Easter weekend Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.  People 75 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments today.
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Boggio & Edwards - Rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmacies

    Tim talks to Donnie Edwards. Pharmacist at Boggio Edwards on the rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmacies.