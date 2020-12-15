COVID-19 case at St. Michael Catholic High School
A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed within the St. Michael Catholic High School community.
The Niagara Catholic District School Board confirmed the case at the Niagara Falls school yesterday, but does not disclose if the person is a student or staff member.
The school will be thoroughly cleaned and anyone who may have had contact with the infected individual will be contacted by Niagara Public Health.
