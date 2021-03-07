COVID-19 case reported at Smithville school
A COVID-19 case has been reported at a school in Smithville.
Niagara Catholic says an individual at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, students and staff at the school were exposed to COVID-19 while the person was infectious.
The person is currently in self-isolation.
St. Martin Catholic Elementary School staff are working with Niagara Region Public Health and will comply with all requirements.
Affected individuals have received a letter from Niagara Region Public Health through the school.