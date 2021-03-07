COVID-19 case reported at Smithville school

A COVID-19 case has been reported at a school in Smithville.

Niagara Catholic says an individual at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, students and staff at the school were exposed to COVID-19 while the person was infectious.

The person is currently in self-isolation.

St. Martin Catholic Elementary School staff are working with Niagara Region Public Health and will comply with all requirements.

Affected individuals have received a letter from Niagara Region Public Health through the school.