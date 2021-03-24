iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

COVID-19 case reported at St. Catharines school

olof

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at a St. Catharines school.

An individual at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for the virus.

Students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious, and Public Health has contacted individuals connected with this case.
 

Latest Audio