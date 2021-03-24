COVID-19 case reported at St. Catharines school
A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at a St. Catharines school.
An individual at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for the virus.
Students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious, and Public Health has contacted individuals connected with this case.
