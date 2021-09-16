COVID-19 cases close 15 classrooms within DSBN and Niagara Catholic District School Board

Over a dozen classrooms within the District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed due to COVID-19.

Between the two boards, a total of 15 specific classrooms have been closed due to cases of the virus, but the schools themselves are still open.

Both boards report cases daily on their websites.

As of the last official update, the DSBN has recorded 7 COVID-19 cases involving staff or students at schools while the Niagara Catholic District School Board is reporting 7 active cases and one resolved case first reported last week.

Parents are required to ensure COVID-19 screening forms are being filled out on behalf of their children to attend in-person learning.

Both boards also note that although the cases were identified within their communities, the exposure may not have happened at a school.

District School Board of Niagara

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms Jacob Beam 1 1 Oakridge 3 5 Ontario 2 1 Prince of Wales (Thorold) 1 1

Niagara Catholic District School Board