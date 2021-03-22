COVID-19 cases confirmed at schools in Niagara Falls
Two new school related COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Niagara Falls.
One individual at Greendale Public School, and one individual at James Morden Public School, have tested positive for COVID-19.
For privacy reasons, the identity of the individuals cannot be shared.
As part of COVID-19 case management and infection control protocol, students and staff who had close contact with the individuals have been contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.
Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of each school as required.
-
