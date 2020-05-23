COVID-19 cases continue to slowly rise in Ontario

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has continued to slowly rise for nearly a week now.

Ontario Health reporting 412 new cases today and an additional 27 deaths.

It is the sixth straight day in which the rolling five-day average of new cases has increased after being on the decline for weeks.

The rolling five-day average had dipped to 326 on Monday but since then has risen.

The 412 new cases do represent a decrease from the 441 new cases confirmed Friday, which was the highest number in two weeks.

The total death toll confirmed by the province now stands at 2,048.

Just over 11-thousand tests were performed and nearly 6-thousand remain under investigation.

