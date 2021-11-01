COVID-19 cases remain steady at 19 within Niagara school communities

The number of active COVID-19 cases among Niagara school communities remains steady at 19 to start the week.

The District School Board of Niagara is reporting 13 cases while the Niagara Catholic District School Board has confirmed 6 cases among their community.

The French school boards are not reporting any active cases in Niagara as of this morning.

An earlier outbreak at Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls has ended.

All schools are open, though some individual classrooms have closed.

The number of active cases remains unchanged from a week ago when 19 cases were also confirmed.

District School Board of Niagara

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms Eden 2 0 Education Centre 1 0 John Brant 5 2 Lincoln Centennial 3 2 Lockview 1 1 Stevensville 1 1

Niagara Catholic District School Board

School Name Active Cases Closed Classrooms Monsignor Clancy Catholic Elementary School 1 1 Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School 3 0 Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School 1 1 St. Denis Catholic Elementary School 1 0

MonAvenir Catholic School Board

No active cases reported in Niagara

Viamonde School Board

No active cases reported in Niagara